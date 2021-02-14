Vid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116,176.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Vid has traded 106.4% higher against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $116,176.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,532,048 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.