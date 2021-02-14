VideoCoin (VID) One Day Volume Hits $1.22 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $16.38 million and $1.22 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 189.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

