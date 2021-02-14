Vidulum (VDL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,772.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $179,219.39 and $21,772.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

