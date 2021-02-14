VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.05 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $13.05 million and $2.83 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.