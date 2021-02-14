Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 80.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1.49 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

