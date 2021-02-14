VIG Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,371.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. VIG has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $21,371.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 154.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.01 or 0.04511934 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004307 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,840,848 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.