Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123.33 ($1.61).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 160.55 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.02. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.25 ($2.54).

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total value of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96). Also, insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

