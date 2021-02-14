Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Up 54.7% in January

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

