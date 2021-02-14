Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

