Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1,782.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,733 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Vistra worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vistra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

