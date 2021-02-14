Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $10.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 2,961,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,514. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

