Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.71% of Vocera Communications worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.