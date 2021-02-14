Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,133. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

