VouchForMe Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $148,230.98 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

