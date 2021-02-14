VULCANO Price Tops $0.0005 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VULCANO has a market cap of $111,906.32 and approximately $462.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

