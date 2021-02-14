W Green Pay Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $138,568.34 and $33,877.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

