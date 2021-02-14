Wagerr Trading Down 4.5% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $5,068.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,335,065 coins and its circulating supply is 194,955,451 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

