Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 189.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $106,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

