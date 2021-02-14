Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

