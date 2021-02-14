Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

