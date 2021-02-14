Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $94.99 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $94.99 million and $67.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 195% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

