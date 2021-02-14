Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.89 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Wanchain has a market cap of $149.89 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00322378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.66 or 0.03124673 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00048940 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

