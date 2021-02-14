Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stake Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.89% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

