Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

