Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.25. 1,123,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,754. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.