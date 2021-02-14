Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.