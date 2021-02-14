Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Watts Water Technologies worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

