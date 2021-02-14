Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.47 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $53.47 million and approximately $220,023.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,931 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

