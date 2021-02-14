Waves Enterprise Market Cap Tops $52.65 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $52.65 million and $233,952.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,931 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

