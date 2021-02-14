Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $12.08

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.08 or 0.00024803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $397.56 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,333,158 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

