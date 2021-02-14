WAX Price Up 45.5% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $96.99 million and $11.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001527 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033260 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,462,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,335,316 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

