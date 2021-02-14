WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $29.79 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and approximately $29.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.