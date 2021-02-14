Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
