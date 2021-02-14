Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

