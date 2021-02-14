WeBlock Price Reaches $0.0121 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. WeBlock has a market cap of $54,632.29 and approximately $23,252.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBlock has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00276852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00084422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00091870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.54 or 0.90474374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185314 BTC.

About WeBlock

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip

WeBlock Token Trading

WeBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

