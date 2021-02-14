WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 1,262,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,065. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

