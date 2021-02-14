WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

