WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 75.8% in January

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,033,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEED stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of WEED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,179 shares of company stock worth $70,269.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

