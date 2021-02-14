Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

