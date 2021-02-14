Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 161,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

