Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.74 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

