Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Up 68.2% in January

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MNP opened at $15.51 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

