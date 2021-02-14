Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 2,410,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,187. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 3.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

