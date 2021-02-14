Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 58.7% in January

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 6,702.27%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.