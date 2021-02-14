Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,661,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

