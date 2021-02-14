Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,126 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

