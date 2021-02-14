WHALE Market Capitalization Achieves $82.35 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 132% against the dollar. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for $16.31 or 0.00035181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and $1.73 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00259166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00082898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00194178 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.95 or 0.85027174 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

WHALE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.