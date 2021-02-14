WHALE (WHALE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 106% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $82.78 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can now be purchased for about $16.39 or 0.00033441 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 119.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00276845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00086845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,590.06 or 0.93023694 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060517 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

WHALE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.