WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $210.15 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $210.15 million and $1.18 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.