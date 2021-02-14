Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Shares of WHITF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

