Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.
Shares of WHITF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
