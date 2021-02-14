WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

WLDBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,949. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

